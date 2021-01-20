See All Urologists in Woodland, CA
Dr. Joyce Loeffler, MD

Urology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joyce Loeffler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.

Dr. Loeffler works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1321 Cottonwood St, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
If you are looking for a Doctor who really cares, who really listens to your medical needs, then Dr Loeffler is the one to help you in the Gynecologist field! She gets to the very bottom of your health care complaint and takes all the tests needed, the exams and she explains everything so well where you can understand what the medical terminology is! Her staff and the surgery staff is remarkable! She goes out of her way to help you and I really appreciate all that she has done for me. Now my husband is seeing her and he really likes her to. I will guarantee that you will like her too! She's the best!
Nancy Nokes — Jan 20, 2021
About Dr. Joyce Loeffler, MD

  • Urology
  • 32 years of experience
  • English, French and Italian
  • 1144253352
Education & Certifications

  • Boston University Medical Center
  • Boston University Medical Center
  • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joyce Loeffler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loeffler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Loeffler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Loeffler works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Loeffler’s profile.

Dr. Loeffler has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loeffler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Loeffler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loeffler.

