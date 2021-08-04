See All Pediatricians in Joliet, IL
Dr. Joyce Lo, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joyce Lo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI.

Dr. Lo works at Duly Health and Care in Joliet, IL with other offices in Shorewood, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DuPage Medical Group - Official
    2100 Glenwood Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 725-2121
  2. 2
    Duly Health and Care - Pediatrics
    700 W Jefferson St, Shorewood, IL 60404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 741-2888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 04, 2021
    Dr. Lo is the best. She left DuPage medical though (12/31/2020). Wish I knew if she was practicing somewhere else..
    — Aug 04, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Joyce Lo, MD
    About Dr. Joyce Lo, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780871426
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's National Medical Center
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    • Pediatrics
