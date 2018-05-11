Dr. Joyce Lender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Lender, MD
Overview
Dr. Joyce Lender, MD is a Dermatologist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Lender works at
Locations
Joyce Lender MD Inc.1268 E Broad St Ste 1, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 284-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Lenders for well over 10 years and would not think of seeing another dermatologist. I had two previous bad experiences with dermatologist before being referred by a close friend to Dr. Lender. Her and her staff are personable and knowledgeable. :)
About Dr. Joyce Lender, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1396757787
Education & Certifications
- Metrohealth Med Ctr
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- CSU
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lender accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lender has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lender. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.