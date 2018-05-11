See All Dermatologists in Elyria, OH
Dermatology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joyce Lender, MD is a Dermatologist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

Dr. Lender works at Lender Joyce a MD Office in Elyria, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joyce Lender MD Inc.
    1268 E Broad St Ste 1, Elyria, OH 44035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 284-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 11, 2018
    I have been a patient of Dr. Lenders for well over 10 years and would not think of seeing another dermatologist. I had two previous bad experiences with dermatologist before being referred by a close friend to Dr. Lender. Her and her staff are personable and knowledgeable. :)
    Beth Simboli in Elyria, OH — May 11, 2018
    About Dr. Joyce Lender, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396757787
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Metrohealth Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • CSU
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joyce Lender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lender works at Lender Joyce a MD Office in Elyria, OH. View the full address on Dr. Lender’s profile.

    Dr. Lender has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lender. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lender.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

