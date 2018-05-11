Overview

Dr. Joyce Lender, MD is a Dermatologist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Lender works at Lender Joyce a MD Office in Elyria, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.