Dr. Lammlein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joyce Lammlein, MD
Overview
Dr. Joyce Lammlein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies.
Locations
- 1 5601 Loch Raven Blvd Ste 402, Baltimore, MD 21239 Directions (443) 444-4880
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lammlein solved my vision problem when three other doctors could not. I'm forever grateful. Now, 20 years later, I'm still her patient and recently had 2 cataract surgeries. She & staff are positive and friendly, and rarely is there a long wait. I frequently recommend Dr Lammlein to family and friends.
About Dr. Joyce Lammlein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lammlein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lammlein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lammlein has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lammlein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lammlein speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lammlein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lammlein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lammlein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.