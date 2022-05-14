Overview

Dr. Joyce Kakkis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Kakkis works at Kakkis Medical Group in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.