Dr. Joyce Holz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Holz, MD
Overview
Dr. Joyce Holz, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University, Tx and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Holz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jose Ochoa, MD2727 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 442-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holz?
I love Dr.Holz and her team. They are really sweet and effiecent. I was getting a second opinion from Dr. Holz and I feel like she really heard my concerns. Thanks to her I have the answer I was looking for. She is also my moms doctor and helped her as well. We both highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Joyce Holz, MD
- Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1427144708
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Ob/Gyn
- Texas A&M University, Tx
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holz works at
Dr. Holz has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holz speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Holz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.