Dr. Joyce Goldenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Joyce Goldenberg, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with Saint Barnabas Hospital.
Locations
Upper West Side2 W 86th St Apt 1, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 787-7994MondayClosedTuesday9:30am - 4:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:30am - 4:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Madison10 E 39th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 447-0300
Central Park Physical Medicine2825 3rd Ave Apt 4, Bronx, NY 10455 Directions (718) 401-3000Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:30am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:30am - 4:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Barnabas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
excelente atención, uso de tecnología avanzada para restaurar articulaciones, tendones, musculo, nervios, lo mejor de lo mejor
About Dr. Joyce Goldenberg, MD
- Pain Management
- 40 years of experience
- English, French, Korean, Mandarin, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez
- Brooklyn College, B.A.,
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldenberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldenberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldenberg speaks French, Korean, Mandarin, Russian and Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.