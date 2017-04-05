Dr. Joyce Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joyce Fox, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
Cedars Sinai Dermatology99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fox is an excellent doctor and a lovely person. I have pale skin and am therefore at risk for skin cancer. I go to Dr Fox for my annual skin checkups, and nothing escapes her eagle eye. She spots lesions I was not even aware of, and gets rid of them swiftly, painlessly and efficiently. She listens to my concerns and explains everything. She, and everyone in her office, is very kind and courteous. I recommend Dr Fox very highly.
About Dr. Joyce Fox, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1710999297
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Lipomas and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
