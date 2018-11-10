Dr. Joyce Brackebusch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brackebusch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Brackebusch, MD
Overview
Dr. Joyce Brackebusch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 360 S Garden Way Ste 200, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 349-9333
-
2
Peacehealth Ketchikan Medical Center3100 Tongass Ave, Ketchikan, AK 99901 Directions (907) 228-8101
-
3
Regional West Medical Center4021 Avenue B, Scottsbluff, NE 69361 Directions (308) 635-3155
-
4
Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center At Riverbend3333 Riverbend Dr, Springfield, OR 97477 Directions (541) 222-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a nurse 40 years. You might say I know a few doctors. Joyce is not only an excellent ENT, but also a warm and caring person. Another doctor told me that my daughters throat cancer needn't be treated. Joyce operated, cured her, and saved her life.
About Dr. Joyce Brackebusch, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1710065271
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brackebusch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brackebusch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brackebusch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brackebusch has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brackebusch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brackebusch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brackebusch.
