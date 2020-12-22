Overview

Dr. Joyce Barlin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Nathan Littauer Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Barlin works at Women's Cancer Care Associates in Albany, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.