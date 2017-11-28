Dr. Joya Sahu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joya Sahu, MD
Dr. Joya Sahu, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Jefferson Dermatology Associates833 Chestnut St Ste 740, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-6680
44 Hughes Rd, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (772) 313-3768
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Sahu was an absolute blessing!
- Dermatology
- English
- 1548471071
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Sahu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahu has seen patients for Warts and Granuloma of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahu.
