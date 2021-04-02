Dr. Joy Schechtman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schechtman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joy Schechtman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joy Schechtman, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Schechtman works at
Locations
Sun Valley Arthritis Center Ltd.6818 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 566-3550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Schechtman almost 30 years. I enjoy our talks(appointments). I am so thankful she is my a physician. She has diagnosed many problems I have had with accuracy. Even when other Drs blew me off. This Dr does not dissmis any concern. Thank you Dr Schechtman, you are amazing!!
About Dr. Joy Schechtman, DO
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
