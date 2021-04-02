Overview

Dr. Joy Schechtman, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Schechtman works at Sun Valley Arthritis Center, LTD in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Bursitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.