Dr. Vink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joy-Sarah Vink, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joy-Sarah Vink, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-4636
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Without Dr. Vink my daughter Liv would not be here today. She was beyond amazing. She took no chances and every precaution during my pregnancy. She treated both my husband and myself like family. I will forever consider her a friend and our daughters Guardian angel.
About Dr. Joy-Sarah Vink, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1780822304
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Georgetown University Hospital
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
