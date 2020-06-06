Overview

Dr. Joy-Sarah Vink, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Vink works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.