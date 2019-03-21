Dr. Joy Peskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joy Peskin, MD
Overview
Dr. Joy Peskin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.
Locations
Desert Willow Pediatrics6369 E Tanque Verde Rd Ste 190, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 751-4124Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peskin is very friendly and down to earth. She does not just treat your child as a patient, but as a child. She cares about the parents' input as well. We have taken our children to see her for the last 7 years and have always been happy with our care!
About Dr. Joy Peskin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston City Hospital Boston University
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Peskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.