Dr. Joy Obokhare, MD
Dr. Joy Obokhare, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Northwest Physicians Group - Specialists3501 S Soncy Rd Ste 104, Amarillo, TX 79119 Directions (806) 398-3627Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I fell and broke my nose, I was very concerned about having it fixed. Dr. Obokhare left the decision up to me and after weighing all the options, I had the procedure done. There was very little pain, my nose looks great and I even breathe better than before.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841494028
- Lsu-Shreveport
- Case Western Res
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Obokhare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obokhare accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obokhare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obokhare has seen patients for Facial Fracture, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obokhare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Obokhare speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Obokhare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obokhare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obokhare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obokhare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.