Overview

Dr. Joy Obokhare, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Obokhare works at Northwest Physicians Group - Specialists in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.