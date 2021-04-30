Dr. McElroy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joy McElroy, MD
Overview
Dr. Joy McElroy, MD is a Dermatologist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine.
Locations
Kona Dermatology77-311 Sunset Dr, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 329-6355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Thrivent Financial
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McElroy and her staff are very professional! I understand she may be the only Dermatologist in Kona that accepts insurance so that being said granted there will be a wait time and yes you might be waiting to see her 30 or 40 minutes past your actual scheduled appt time but I fully trust her and her decisions towards my health.
About Dr. Joy McElroy, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1336211952
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Brown U/Rhode Island & Miriam Hosp
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McElroy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McElroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McElroy has seen patients for Rash, Ringworm and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McElroy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. McElroy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McElroy.
