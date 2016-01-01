Overview

Dr. Joy Marshall, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital and Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center.



Dr. Marshall works at Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.