Dr. Joy Makdisi, MD
Overview
Dr. Joy Makdisi, MD is a Dermatologist in Mill Creek, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Locations
North Sound Dermatology15906 Mill Creek Blvd Ste 105, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Directions (425) 385-2009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is extremely competent and caring. I highly recommend. I had a MOHs procedure.
About Dr. Joy Makdisi, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1245644657
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makdisi has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makdisi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Makdisi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makdisi.
