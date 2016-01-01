Dr. Joy Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joy Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joy Jones, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital, St. Clare Hospital and St. Francis Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1717 S J St Fl 11, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 426-6691
-
2
Uw Tacoma Student Health Services1742 Market St Ste 102, Tacoma, WA 98402 Directions (253) 692-5811
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Clare Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
About Dr. Joy Jones, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1922187640
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.