Dr. Joy Cuezze, MD

Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Joy Cuezze, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their fellowship with Truman Medical Center / University of Missouri of Kansas City - Geriatric Medicine|Truman Medical Center / University Of Missouri Of Kansas City-Geriatric Medicine

Dr. Cuezze works at Kansas City Medical Partners in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kansas City Medical Partners
    106 W 11th St Ste 1215, Kansas City, MO 64105 (816) 822-0050

  Belton Regional Medical Center

Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Arthritis
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bedsores
Dysphagia
Muscle Spasm
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pneumonia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Asthma
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Enteritis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Headache
Heart Disease
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Migraine
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Sinusitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
Animal Allergies
Atherosclerosis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Coccygeal Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dry Eyes
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gout
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Indigestion
Itchy Skin
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Pulmonary Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vascular Disease
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    About Dr. Joy Cuezze, MD

    Geriatric Medicine
    English
    1912015389
    Fellowship
    Truman Medical Center / University of Missouri of Kansas City - Geriatric Medicine
    Residency
    Research Family Medicine Residency
