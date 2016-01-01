Overview

Dr. Joy Cuezze, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their fellowship with Truman Medical Center / University of Missouri of Kansas City - Geriatric Medicine|Truman Medical Center / University Of Missouri Of Kansas City-Geriatric Medicine



Dr. Cuezze works at Kansas City Medical Partners in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.