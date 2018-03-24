Dr. Joy Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joy Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joy Chen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson Univ and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Locations
Adventist Health Medical Group10000 SE Main St Ste 112, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 255-3054
Adventist Health Primary Care - Fishers Landing417 SE 164th Ave Ste 300, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 896-6944
- 3 700 NE 87th Ave Ste 20, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 397-3430
Vancouver Clinic - Columbia Tech Ctr501 SE 172nd Ave Ste 130, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 882-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Chen a cpl of times in addition to a cpl of procedures she did and I feel she’s absolutely wonderful. She’s direct and easy to speak with and explains everything thourghly. If I have a question I forgot I can easily email her office and get a reply either by email or by phone and I’m certain I won’t be ignored. She was instrumental in interceding with pain management so that I don’t have to take ibuprofen anymore bc I have CKD, stage 3 and ibuprofen is a danger to me. Thanks!
About Dr. Joy Chen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1992980213
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson Univ
- Muhlenberg College
- Gastroenterology
