Overview

Dr. Joy Chen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson Univ and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Adventist Health Primary Care in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Dysphagia and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.