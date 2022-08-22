See All General Surgeons in Bridgeton, MO
Dr. Jovita Oruwari, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jovita Oruwari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They graduated from University Of Med and Dentistry Of New Jersey Newark Nj and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Oruwari works at SSM Health Breast Care & Imaging, Bridgeton, MO in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SSM Health Breast Care & Imaging
    SSM Health Breast Care & Imaging
3440 De Paul Ln Ste 110A, Bridgeton, MO 63044
(314) 209-5225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Aug 22, 2022
    warm very informative talks very calm
    alzine — Aug 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jovita Oruwari, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1841274446
    Education & Certifications

    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    • University Of Med and Dentistry Of New Jersey Newark Nj
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jovita Oruwari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oruwari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oruwari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oruwari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oruwari works at SSM Health Breast Care & Imaging, Bridgeton, MO in Bridgeton, MO. View the full address on Dr. Oruwari’s profile.

    Dr. Oruwari has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oruwari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Oruwari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oruwari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oruwari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oruwari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

