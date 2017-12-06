Dr. Jovana Lekovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lekovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jovana Lekovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jovana Lekovich, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Weill Cornell Medical College
Dr. Lekovich works at
Eastside635 Madison Ave Fl 10, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Brooklyn26 Court St Ste 2710, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- We do not accept health insurance
Wonderful, detail-oriented doctor. We left her office understanding human reproduction a 100 times better than when we went in. Was with us every step of the way, easily reachable. Great supporting staff! Recommended Dr. Lekovich to several of my friends and family members.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian and Spanish
- Female
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Lekovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lekovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lekovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lekovich speaks Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lekovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lekovich.
