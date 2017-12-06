See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jovana Lekovich, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jovana Lekovich, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Weill Cornell Medical College

Dr. Lekovich works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastside
    635 Madison Ave Fl 10, New York, NY 10022
  2. 2
    Brooklyn
    26 Court St Ste 2710, Brooklyn, NY 11242

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypothalamic Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Primary Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Wonderful, detail-oriented doctor. We left her office understanding human reproduction a 100 times better than when we went in. Was with us every step of the way, easily reachable. Great supporting staff! Recommended Dr. Lekovich to several of my friends and family members.
    About Dr. Jovana Lekovich, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian and Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1568787133
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Residency
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jovana Lekovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lekovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lekovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lekovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lekovich speaks Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian and Spanish.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lekovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lekovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lekovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lekovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

