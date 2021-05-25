Overview

Dr. Jovan Milos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, NY. They graduated from University of Beograd / Medical Faculty and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Milos works at Milos Medical PC in Glendale, NY with other offices in Ridgewood, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.