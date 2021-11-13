Overview

Dr. Jovan Laskovski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center and Wooster Community Hospital.



Dr. Laskovski works at Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center in Akron, OH with other offices in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.