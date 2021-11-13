Dr. Jovan Laskovski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laskovski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jovan Laskovski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center and Wooster Community Hospital.
Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center1622 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd Ste 200, Akron, OH 44312 Directions (330) 644-7436
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center LLC4466 Fulton Dr Nw, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 670-4006
Crystal Clinic Inc.3975 Embassy Pkwy, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 668-4040
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Outpatient Pharmacy3557 Embassy Pkwy, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 668-4040
- Akron City Hospital
- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
- Wooster Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Loved Dr Laskovski.. I am a marathon runner, he understood my life as a runner and my needs. He did a great job repairing my torn labrum. I was able to return to marathon running.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1376748087
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Laskovski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laskovski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laskovski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laskovski works at
Dr. Laskovski has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laskovski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Laskovski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laskovski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laskovski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laskovski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.