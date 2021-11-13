See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Akron, OH
Dr. Jovan Laskovski, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jovan Laskovski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center and Wooster Community Hospital.

Dr. Laskovski works at Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center in Akron, OH with other offices in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center
    1622 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd Ste 200, Akron, OH 44312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 644-7436
    Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center LLC
    4466 Fulton Dr Nw, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 670-4006
    Crystal Clinic Inc.
    3975 Embassy Pkwy, Akron, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 668-4040
    Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Outpatient Pharmacy
    3557 Embassy Pkwy, Akron, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 668-4040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron City Hospital
  • Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
  • Wooster Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 13, 2021
    Loved Dr Laskovski.. I am a marathon runner, he understood my life as a runner and my needs. He did a great job repairing my torn labrum. I was able to return to marathon running.
    — Nov 13, 2021
    About Dr. Jovan Laskovski, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376748087
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jovan Laskovski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laskovski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laskovski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laskovski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laskovski has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laskovski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Laskovski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laskovski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laskovski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laskovski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

