Dr. Joung Lee, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joung Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Burbank, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Providence Medical Institute Neurosciences Center
    501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 (818) 847-3251
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 600, Los Angeles, CA 90027 (323) 913-4356

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meningiomas
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Surgery
Aneurysm
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 06, 2022
    Dr. Lee is an extremely kind and knowledgeable doctor who takes the time to listen to his patients and explain medical terms and procedures in an easily understood manner. He has a genuine interest in his patients and their well being. I would highly recommend Dr. Lee to anyone needing a neurosurgeon.
    Judy Maiorana — Jul 06, 2022
    About Dr. Joung Lee, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588632194
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Virginia
    • University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine
    • Brandeis U
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joung Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

