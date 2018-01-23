Dr. Jouhaina Maleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jouhaina Maleh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jouhaina Maleh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Dr. Maleh works at
Locations
Women Medical Center PC9724 DIX, Dearborn, MI 48120 Directions (313) 841-3400
Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center-dearborn18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 593-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR. MALEH IS ONE OF THE BEST OUT THERE, BEEN TO MANY DR AND NOONE HAS MADE ME FEEL AS COMFORTABLE AND SAFE. SHE KNOWS WHAT SHE IS DOING , WAIT TIME IS A BIT LONG BUT THE OUTCOME IN THE END IS ALL THAT MATTERS, VERY CARING AND ATTENTIVE, HER STAFF MAY NEED TO LIGHTEN UP A BIT.
About Dr. Jouhaina Maleh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1356342596
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maleh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maleh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maleh works at
Dr. Maleh has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maleh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maleh speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Maleh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maleh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.