Dr. Joubin Khorsand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khorsand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joubin Khorsand, MD
Overview
Dr. Joubin Khorsand, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran School Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Khorsand works at
Locations
-
1
Golf Western Surgical Specialists Ltd.8901 Golf Rd Ste 305, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 299-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khorsand?
Sheer brilliance. He was recommended to assist on my endometriosis excision surgery by a world renowned Endo specialist. The first surgery was not a success and I’m still waiting for a post op visit with the specialist. I only spoke to his nurse on the phone 2 weeks post op and felt my concerns were dismissed. During my post op visit with Dr. Khorsand, I explained my concerns and showed him where the pain still was. He listened. He heard me. He ordered more tests, figured out my issue and had me back on his operating table within a couple weeks. He found my angry mass and removed it. I walked out of that hospital with a beautiful incision on my tummy and less pain than I felt going in for surgery. I’ve been pain free for over a month and healing beautifully. I’ve been battling this painful disease for nearly 16 years with countless doctors visits, scans, tests and surgeries. I’ve missed so many adventures with my daughters because I was in too much pain. I owe this man my life.
About Dr. Joubin Khorsand, MD
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1538233424
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Memorial Institute
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Med Center
- Tehran School Of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khorsand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khorsand accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khorsand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khorsand works at
Dr. Khorsand has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khorsand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khorsand speaks Persian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Khorsand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khorsand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khorsand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khorsand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.