Dr. Joubin Khorsand, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran School Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Khorsand works at Golf Western Specialists Ltd in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.