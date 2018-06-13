See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Joubin Gabbay, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joubin Gabbay, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from The Medical College of Virginia - M.D. and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Olympia Medical Center, Providence Saint John's Health Center and Providence St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Gabbay works at Gabbay Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gabbay Plastic Surgery
    465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 1001, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 928-2558
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
  • Olympia Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center
  • Providence St. Joseph's Hospital

Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Neck Liposuction
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Neck Liposuction

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 13, 2018
    He is best underrated plastic surgeons in our tinsel town.
    Jack Simantob in Beverly Hills, CA — Jun 13, 2018
    About Dr. Joubin Gabbay, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1396909768
    Education & Certifications

    • Plastic Surgery - UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine
    • The Medical College of Virginia - M.D.
    • University of California San Diego - BS Molecular Biology, Studio Art/Art History
    • Plastic Surgery
