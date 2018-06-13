Dr. Joubin Gabbay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabbay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joubin Gabbay, MD
Dr. Joubin Gabbay, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from The Medical College of Virginia - M.D. and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Olympia Medical Center, Providence Saint John's Health Center and Providence St. Joseph's Hospital.
Gabbay Plastic Surgery465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 1001, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 928-2558Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Olympia Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Providence St. Joseph's Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
He is best underrated plastic surgeons in our tinsel town.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Plastic Surgery - UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine
- The Medical College of Virginia - M.D.
- University of California San Diego - BS Molecular Biology, Studio Art/Art History
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Gabbay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabbay accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabbay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabbay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabbay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabbay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabbay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.