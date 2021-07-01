Overview

Dr. Jotika Thompson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at Hematology Oncology Medical Group of the San Fernando Valley in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.