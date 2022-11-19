See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Campbell, CA
Dr. Jothi Murali-Larson, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.5 (74)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jothi Murali-Larson, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Campbell, CA. They completed their fellowship with Brown University|Sports Medicine - UC Davis|Trauma Surgery - Brown University

Dr. Murali-Larson works at Spine and Sports Medical Group in Campbell, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Spine & Sports Medical Group
    429 Llewellyn Ave, Campbell, CA 95008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1401
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Jothi Murali-Larson, M.D.
    200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 230, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 889-1166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 19, 2022
    She was comforting in a very stressful situation, on top of being incredible surgeon! Our son had a great result and is healing faster then we thought thanks to Dr. Murali!
    Kara S. — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Jothi Murali-Larson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588866602
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown University|Sports Medicine - UC Davis|Trauma Surgery - Brown University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
