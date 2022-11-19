Dr. Jothi Murali-Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murali-Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jothi Murali-Larson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jothi Murali-Larson, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Campbell, CA. They completed their fellowship with Brown University|Sports Medicine - UC Davis|Trauma Surgery - Brown University
Dr. Murali-Larson works at
Locations
-
1
Spine & Sports Medical Group429 Llewellyn Ave, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 538-1401Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Jothi Murali-Larson, M.D.200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 230, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 889-1166
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murali-Larson?
She was comforting in a very stressful situation, on top of being incredible surgeon! Our son had a great result and is healing faster then we thought thanks to Dr. Murali!
About Dr. Jothi Murali-Larson, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1588866602
Education & Certifications
- Brown University|Sports Medicine - UC Davis|Trauma Surgery - Brown University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murali-Larson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murali-Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Murali-Larson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Murali-Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murali-Larson works at
Dr. Murali-Larson speaks Spanish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Murali-Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murali-Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murali-Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murali-Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.