Overview

Dr. Jotham Manwaring, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Manwaring works at SOUTHERN UTAH NEUROSCIENCES INSTITUTE in Saint George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.