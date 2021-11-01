Dr. Jotham Manwaring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manwaring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jotham Manwaring, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jotham Manwaring, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Manwaring works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Utah Neurosciences Institute652 S Medical Center Dr Ste 420, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 251-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manwaring?
Excellent skilled surgeon - removed herniated disc and bone spur pressing on spinal cord and fused disks together. There were complications post op and no one listened and when I pressed it, his assistant gaslighted me. He and Dr. Manwaring denied they could have caused the problem I woke up from surgery with. After 8 painful months it has finally resolved itself, but it was scary to know I had no support from the surgeon. When I finally saw Dr. Manwaring months later about treating other issues, he had no options for remaining cervical nerve problems. So I am stuck with those as well.
About Dr. Jotham Manwaring, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1679728133
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manwaring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manwaring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manwaring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manwaring works at
Dr. Manwaring has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manwaring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Manwaring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manwaring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manwaring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manwaring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.