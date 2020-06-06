Dr. Josue Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josue Molina, MD
Dr. Josue Molina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
CommuniCare Healthcare Centers10002 WESTOVER BLF, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 233-7000
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Molina has been the best pediatrician my kids have had .
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1295749778
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Molina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molina accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molina works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.