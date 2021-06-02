Dr. Josue Becerra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josue Becerra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Josue Becerra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COLOMBIAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
Dr. Becerra works at
Locations
Kaizad Shroff1520 22nd St, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 223-1933Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Rivertown for about 3 to 4 years and the entire time, Dr. Becerra has been my doctor. He is welcoming, kind, always has a smile on his face and seems genuinely happy that you are there ( in a good way). I know that he honestly cares for his patients. He is encouraging when I need it most. I hope to always continue to have him as my physician. The whole staff is great. 5 stars ?? ?? ?? ?? ??
About Dr. Josue Becerra, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- COLOMBIAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Colegio Tolimense High School, Ibague, Colombia
- Psychiatry
