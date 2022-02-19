See All Neurologists in Melbourne, FL
Neurology
Dr. Josse Mazo-Mayorquin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. 

Dr. Mazo-Mayorquin works at Brevard Neuro-Ctr/Spencer Nrlgy in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brevard Neuro Center
    315 E Nasa Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 733-2711

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tension Headache
Difficulty With Walking
Headache
Headache

  View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dystonia
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Dementia
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Herniated Disc
Huntington's Disease
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Pituitary Tumor
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 19, 2022
    Dr. Mazo is not just a good doctor. He's a good person. I've seen other neurologists in the area, and he is by far the best.
    About Dr. Josse Mazo-Mayorquin, MD

    Neurology
    English, Spanish
    1447256284
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Josse Mazo-Mayorquin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazo-Mayorquin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazo-Mayorquin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazo-Mayorquin works at Brevard Neuro-Ctr/Spencer Nrlgy in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mazo-Mayorquin’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazo-Mayorquin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazo-Mayorquin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazo-Mayorquin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazo-Mayorquin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

