Dr. Josif Stakic, MD
Overview
Dr. Josif Stakic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Stakic works at
Locations
Upmc Integrated Advanced Care Providers120 Lytton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-9494
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen multiple doctors for my headaches and he is the first that seems to believe my pain and its impact on me. He is not "warm and fuzzy," so he may not strike you as empathetic at first glance, but actions speak louder than words, and he has a very empathetic approach to how he manages migraines. He does not give up, knows the latest evidence, is exceedingly patient. And he doesn't spend all his time blaming the patient for their problems, like so many others do. I am suffering much less under his care than with my previous doctors.
About Dr. Josif Stakic, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Bosnian
- 1720249832
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stakic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stakic has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stakic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stakic speaks Bosnian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Stakic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stakic.
