Dr. Josif Borovic, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Josif Borovic, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.

Dr. Borovic works at LA Wilshire Orthopaedics in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LA Wilshire Orthopaedics
    1711 W Temple St Ste 8668, Los Angeles, CA 90026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 250-9900
  2. 2
    Josif Borovic MD Inc
    1701 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 545, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 352-8529

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health White Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Josif Borovic, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114936390
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Josif Borovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borovic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borovic works at LA Wilshire Orthopaedics in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Borovic’s profile.

    Dr. Borovic has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Borovic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

