Overview

Dr. Josif Borovic, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Borovic works at LA Wilshire Orthopaedics in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.