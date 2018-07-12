Dr. Josif Borovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josif Borovic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Josif Borovic, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.
Locations
LA Wilshire Orthopaedics1711 W Temple St Ste 8668, Los Angeles, CA 90026 Directions (213) 250-9900
Josif Borovic MD Inc1701 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 545, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 352-8529
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Borovic is extremely passionate about helping people get relief form whatever pain they are experiencing. I saw him a few times and each time he listened to me very carefully, payed attention to my requests, had time to answer all my questions in a very professional manner and made sure to address major concerns regarding pain medications I was taking. I feel much better after every visit and I would highly recommend this exceptional doctor to my friends and family.
About Dr. Josif Borovic, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1114936390
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Borovic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borovic has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Borovic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borovic.
