Overview

Dr. Josie Pielop, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Pielop works at Greg William Pearson MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.