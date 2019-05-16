Dr. Josiane Lederman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lederman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josiane Lederman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Josiane Lederman, MD is a Dermatologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Lederman works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates116 Lamberts Ln, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 370-0422Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lederman?
Outstanding for everything
About Dr. Josiane Lederman, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- 1619981511
Education & Certifications
- Mass Genl Hosp-Harvard
- Albert Chenevier Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lederman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lederman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lederman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lederman works at
Dr. Lederman has seen patients for Warts, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lederman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lederman speaks French.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Lederman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lederman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lederman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lederman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.