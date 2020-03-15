Dr. Josiane Lajoie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lajoie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josiane Lajoie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Josiane Lajoie, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College Med
Dr. Lajoie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2110
-
2
Werner K Doyle M.d. PC223 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 558-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lajoie?
Dr Lajoie is the best neurologist that my daughter ever had. She is very knowledgeable, and caring. She answers all our questions and she is always concerned about the patient's response to the treatments. She is constantly working with us to decrease our daughter's seizures.I can not put in words how amazing she is.
About Dr. Josiane Lajoie, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, French
- 1003824046
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Ny Hospital Cornell Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lajoie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lajoie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lajoie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lajoie works at
Dr. Lajoie has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lajoie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lajoie speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lajoie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lajoie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lajoie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lajoie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.