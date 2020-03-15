See All Pediatric Neurologists in Huntington Station, NY
Dr. Josiane Lajoie, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Josiane Lajoie, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College Med

Dr. Lajoie works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group
    180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 425-2110
    Werner K Doyle M.d. PC
    223 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 558-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Tuberous Sclerosis
Myoclonus
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Tuberous Sclerosis
Myoclonus

EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 15, 2020
    Dr Lajoie is the best neurologist that my daughter ever had. She is very knowledgeable, and caring. She answers all our questions and she is always concerned about the patient's response to the treatments. She is constantly working with us to decrease our daughter's seizures.I can not put in words how amazing she is.
    — Mar 15, 2020
    About Dr. Josiane Lajoie, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003824046
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ny Hospital Cornell Med Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Josiane Lajoie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lajoie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lajoie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lajoie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lajoie has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lajoie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lajoie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lajoie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lajoie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lajoie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

