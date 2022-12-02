Dr. Josiah Ward, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josiah Ward, DO
Overview
Dr. Josiah Ward, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Angelo, TX.
Dr. Ward works at
Locations
CMA 2, Pediatrics2141 Hamilton Way Ste 100, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 245-4301
Regional Employee Assistance Program Inc.2142 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 245-4301Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Angelo Community Hospital Ext Service3555 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 245-4301Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent pediatrician. Makes our family feel welcome, heard and most importantly well again. My son loves his nurses as well!
About Dr. Josiah Ward, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1952641664
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
