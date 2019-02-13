See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Albany, GA
Dr. Josiah Matthews, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Josiah Matthews, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Dr. Matthews works at The Nexus Pain Center in Albany, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nexus Pain Center of Albany LLC
    2810 Meredyth Dr Ste 100, Albany, GA 31707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 496-1874

Hospital Affiliations
  • Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
  • Phoebe Sumter Medical Center

Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 13, 2019
    I have known Dr. Matthews for many years and he has been treating me for different problems for almost as long as I have known him. The quality of my life would be far worse if not for him. Other doctors have given up on me but Dr. Matthews stayed the course and treated the root of the problem. I can not say enough good about him. If you are in pain, just skip everyone else and go see him.
    Bob in Leesburg — Feb 13, 2019
    About Dr. Josiah Matthews, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497717003
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Birmingham Med Center University Ala
    Internship
    • Bapt Med Ctrs
    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Clemson University
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
