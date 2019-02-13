Dr. Josiah Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josiah Matthews, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Josiah Matthews, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
Dr. Matthews works at
Locations
Nexus Pain Center of Albany LLC2810 Meredyth Dr Ste 100, Albany, GA 31707 Directions (229) 496-1874
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
- Phoebe Sumter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr. Matthews for many years and he has been treating me for different problems for almost as long as I have known him. The quality of my life would be far worse if not for him. Other doctors have given up on me but Dr. Matthews stayed the course and treated the root of the problem. I can not say enough good about him. If you are in pain, just skip everyone else and go see him.
About Dr. Josiah Matthews, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1497717003
Education & Certifications
- Birmingham Med Center University Ala
- Bapt Med Ctrs
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Clemson University
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Matthews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthews accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matthews has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matthews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.