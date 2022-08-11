Dr. Joshusa Valtos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valtos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshusa Valtos, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshusa Valtos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Lawrence Medical Center.
Dr. Valtos works at
Locations
-
1
Hh Heart Center LLC930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 519-2210
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
- Lawrence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valtos?
I walked into the doctor’s office with extremely high blood pressure and my heart was actually hurting. Dr. Valtos was concerned, but assured me I would be fine and with his new prescription my blood pressure would go down. He is sincerely caring and a very sympathetic doctor. I am an opinionated patient regarding the doctors I choose for my health care needs, as I have many. He is honestly one of the nicest and most genuine doctors I have ever met. Not only does he care for his patients’ health, he is also interested in the health of their loved ones. I cannot say enough positive attributes of Dr. Valtos. I am so blessed to have him caring for my heart health. His nurses are also incredible as well!
About Dr. Joshusa Valtos, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780655431
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valtos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valtos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valtos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valtos works at
Dr. Valtos has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valtos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valtos speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Valtos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valtos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valtos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valtos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.