Overview

Dr. Joshua Zarowitz, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Zarowitz works at Windsor Laurelwood Center Bhvl Mdc in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Marijuana Addiction, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.