Dr. Zara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Zara, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Zara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Zara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Presbyterian Rust Medical Center Laboratory2400 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 253-6100
- 2 2555 Red Springs Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89135 Directions (702) 869-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zara?
About Dr. Joshua Zara, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1295767077
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zara works at
Dr. Zara has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zara. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.