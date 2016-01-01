Overview

Dr. Joshua Zamer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Zamer works at Saratoga Community Health Center in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.