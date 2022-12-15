Dr. Joshua Zager, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Zager, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joshua Zager, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from 2000 and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Dr. Joshua S. Zager2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 704-0797
-
2
Dr. Joshua S. Zager4631 N Congress Ave # 205, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 704-0797
-
3
Dr. Joshua S. Zager4631 N Congress Ave # 205, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 704-0797Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr Zager now for a recurring issue with my Achilles in both ankles. His plan of treatment has been superbly executed, to the point I’m actually able to walk now, whereas previously I couldn’t without extreme pain and discomfort! The fact that this was achieved without surgery (which is the often recommended course of treatment for Achilles repair), I’m beyond grateful, surprised and appreciative of how well I feel! I’d recommend both he and his staff (bar none) to anyone who requires the care of a Podiatric Surgeon…one won’t find better!!
About Dr. Joshua Zager, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1700811262
Education & Certifications
- Jfk Medical Center Foot and Ankle Residency Training Program
- 2000
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zager has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zager has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zager speaks Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Zager. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.