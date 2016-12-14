Dr. Joshua Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Young, MD
Dr. Joshua Young, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Madison Ophthalmology161 Madison Ave Rm 5SE, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 448-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been Dr. Young's patient for the past 6 years and cannot say enough how knowledgeable and caring he is. He is very thorough and his office is well equipped. He listens and discusses treatment options with his patients before making a recommendation. The staff is really friendly and welcoming.
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1598794018
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young speaks Hebrew.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.