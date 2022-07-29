Dr. Joshua Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Young, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Eye Associates PC5410 Old Hickory Blvd, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 942-0244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
Dr. Young is great and a caring physician. I was referred to Dr. Young because of a cyst on my eye. The cyst was taken care of, and the staff was wonderful and caring treating myself as a human and not a beast.
About Dr. Joshua Young, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1376607259
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Texas A&amp;amp;M University|Texas A&amp;M University
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Presbyopia, Diabetic Retinopathy and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.