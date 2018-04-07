Dr. Joshua Winslow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winslow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Winslow, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Winslow, MD is a Cardiovascular Nuclear Radiology Specialist in Bolivia, NC. They specialize in Cardiovascular Nuclear Radiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Cape Fear Heart Associates584 Hospital Dr NE Unit E, Bolivia, NC 28422 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Winslow is a wonderful, intelligent, thorough, caring doctor. He always takes the time to listen to my concerns and addresses each one. He has helped me for over 7 years. I was fortunate enough to have met him while I was in the ER and I've recommended him to all my friends ever since.
About Dr. Joshua Winslow, MD
- Cardiovascular Nuclear Radiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
